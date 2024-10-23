Finger Lakes Bar In New York Voted Best In America

One of the best bars in all of America can be found right here in Upstate New York.

Recently, usatoday.com put out the list of the best bars of the year in the US. The bars on their list represent some of the best anywhere. From the best beach bars to the coziest wine bars, and the finest cocktails around.

How did they determine the best bars in America?

Selected by our network of food writers across the nation – from The Arizona Republic to Florida Today – these bars represent the best neighborhood taverns, the finest cocktail meccas, the coziest wine bars and the beachiest beach bars."

The Best Bar In New York State

According to this poll, the best bar in America is Radio Social located in Rochester:

In a city that has a strong craft cocktail scene, the most weirdly wonderful place to drink is Radio Social. It’s a 42,000-square-foot mashup of two bars, an upscale Middle Eastern restaurant, a pizza/burger joint and a 34-lane bowling alley.

You can play classic games like cornhole and shuffleboard both indoors and on the back lawn. One cocktail bar features flavors from all over, while the other leans toward playful drinks. You can also get a Genesee Light, the regions beer of choice.

The colorful, retro vibe is a nod to the building’s history of making radios during World War II. It has one of the best brunches in town. — Tracy Schuhmacher, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle"

Radio Social features an award-winning middle eastern menu, craft cocktail + whiskey bars, 34 bowling lanes, lounge areas, a variety of indoor and outdoor games (seasonally on the back lawn), and event space for both public and private gatherings. You can read more online here and plan your visit.

