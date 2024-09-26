Federal Authorities Issue Warning To E-ZPass Customers In New York

Here's a heads-up if you use E-ZPass anywhere in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or beyond- don't fall for this scam.

Officials are reporting that a text messaging scam is going after customers of tolling agencies across the country that persuades them to enter personal and/or financial information on a phony website. E-ZPass seems to be the last victim of this.

We have recently learned of a SMS text message scam being presented as an attempt to collect Tolls on behalf of “NY Toll Services”. Please be advised this is NOT an authorized communication from E-ZPass or the Toll Agencies associated with E-ZPass.

Customers who are receiving text messages claiming to be sent by “E-ZPass Toll Services” or "NY Toll Services" that directs them to click a link to pay an outstanding toll balance to avoid a late fee should be aware that this message is fraudulent. The toll account information provided in these texts is neither valid nor accurate.

We advise you NOT to access the website contained within the message if you should receive one. E-ZPass New York will never ask for a customer’s Date of Birth, Social Security Number, or other personally identifiable information.

Real communications from E-ZPass New York will only refer customers to the following official websites: EZPassNY.com and TollsByMailNY.com. If you receive this fraudulent SMS and would like to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center please visit ic3.gov.

Experts remind you that if you get a suspicious text message, do not click on the link to even look at the website.

What New York State Thruway Rest Stops Looked Like in the 1950s According to the Thruway Authority, the very first rest stops were erected in the mid-1950s offering travelers cafeteria-style food, coffee, and snacks. Today, these rest stops are going through their second major remodel which will bring new restaurants and amenities for Thruway travelers. According to these old images from the Thruway Authority, our local rest stops have come a long way in seventy years. Gallery Credit: Boris