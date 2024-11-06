Warning- FDA Announces Recall Of Select Cheeses Across New York

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a voluntary recall of select cheeses you may have in your fridges across New York State. Here's what we know:

Savencia Cheese USA is recalling select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in their Lena manufacturing facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to consumption of these products being recalled. The following products are affected by this recall:

Description Best Buy Date GTIN UPC-A UPC-B Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie 12/24/2024 10041498111325 4149811132 41498111328 Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz 12/24/2024 10071448504211 7144850421 71448504214 La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz 12/24/2024 10820581678538 La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8oz 12/24/2024 10820581678613 12/8oz Industrial Brie 12/24/2024 10077901005226 77901005229 Market Basket Brie 6/8oz 12/24/2024 10049705666309 4970566630 49705666302

Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated product, we have initiated a voluntary recall to retrieve the potentially affected product.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Consumer Relations at (800)-322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com.

