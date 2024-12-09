FBI Warns New York Residents Block These 5 Numbers ASAP

The FBI has issued a warning to New York residents to block these 5 numbers ASAP if they try calling you.

The FBI has been warning New York residents of a lot of phone safety tips lately. The first one was last week that dealt with iPhone users and Android Users to avoid texting one another. The FBI and CISA, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is warning iPhone and Android users that sending standard text messages between the two platforms puts your security at risk. So this means for example if you have an iPhone and you're texting an Android user, you need to watch out.

What Numbers Should You Block?

There are A LOT of phone scams out there and they just get more aggressive during the holidays. A website called “Been Verified” actually analyzed the data people were entering in their reverse phone search to determine which of these individual numbers were most often linked to scams:

These are among the top scams or spam messages associated with the most suspicious phone numbers reported by users to the BeenVerified Scam Call Monitor."

They published a list of the top 12 list of scam and spam phone numbers out of more than 150,000 phone numbers that users reported using a reverse phone tool operated by BeenVerified in the past two years.

Of the top 12 phone numbers users checked, nine were related to unwanted text messages trying to get users to click on a suspicious link or call a phone number, often with an urgent message."

Here's a look at the Top 5 numbers that seem to be annoying New Yorkers and scamming them the most, so watch out for these numbers:

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 Jobs Most At Risk For Layoffs In 2025 We have gathered various sources to pinpoint which industries are at risk in 2025. These jobs are listed in random order. Gallery Credit: Tanner Chambers