FBI Warns New Yorkers: Hackers Targeting Gmail & Outlook, What You Need To Know

The FBI is sounding the alarm again, warning Gmail, Outlook, and VPN users to act fast and protect themselves from a serious ransomware attack.

The Medusa ransomware gang is actively targeting individuals and businesses, using phishing emails, software vulnerabilities, and even fake USPS messages to gain access to sensitive data.

Medusa has already impacted over 300 critical infrastructure targets, including hospitals, financial institutions, and local government agencies. With New York City being a major hub for finance and business, experts warn that local organizations and residents could be prime targets.

How to Protect Yourself from Ransomware

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recommend doing the following:

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on your Gmail, Outlook, VPN, and other critical accounts.

Use strong passwords and avoid frequent changes that weaken security.

Keep all software and operating systems up to date, prioritizing security patches.

Monitor for unusual activity, such as unauthorized login attempts or suspicious emails.

Avoid public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions and consider using a trusted VPN service.

Back up important files in secure locations to prevent data loss.

Scammers Are Getting More Sophisticated

In addition to ransomware attacks, the FBI also warned about a new scam targeting New Yorkers. Fraudsters are using free online document converters to deliver hidden malware. If you use online tools to convert .doc files to .pdfs, be cautious—these seemingly harmless services could infect your device with ransomware.

Final Warning: Don’t Pay the Ransom

The FBI strongly advises against paying ransom demands, as there is no guarantee hackers will restore access to your stuff. A recent cybersecurity study found that 75% of ransomware victims were attacked multiple times, with many forced to pay multiple ransoms.

