Fans Of The Simpsons- Celebrate Halloween This October Right In Utica

Are you fan of The Simpsons? You'll want to prepare yourself for a special "Moe's Pop Up" coming to Utica this October.

Moe's Pop Up is coming to 16 Stone Brewpub in Utica just in time for Halloween.

What Exactly Is A Moe's Pop Up?

Moe's Pop Up is described as the following: Photos Ops, Food, Drink, and Fun. Come on in and have a great time at Moe's! Sit at the bar, shoot some pool, grab a bite, and wait for the crank calls to come.

Get ready for your Hams to be Steamed, this is going to be a Tree House of Horrors Themed Moe's Experience! A unique and immersive Halloween pop-up event that will transport fans of The Simpsons straight to Springfield. Prepare for an unforgettable adventure filled with laughter, libations, and nostalgia!

When And Where In Utica Can You Catch This Event?

You'll be able to catch this special event running October 20st through October 28th 2023. 16 Stone Brewpub is located at 1707 Oriskany Street West Oriskany, NY 13502. You'll have to buy tickets. They are onsale now online HERE. Saturday, October 28th they will host an epic Halloween Party with a costume contest, DJ, drink specials, plus a buffet only available that night. The tickets for the Halloween Party will be for 6PM until close.

All tickets include a commemorative TOH patch and a flight of 3oz specialty cocktails or mocktails. Additional beverages including specialty Simpson themed cocktails. "Duff-D'Oh" Beer, TOH themed beer, themed mocktails, and soft drinks will be available for purchase."

Learn more online here.

