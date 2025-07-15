If you grew up in New York, you’ve probably heard someone say they were “going to the mountains” in the summer. For generations, that meant heading to Grossinger’s, the iconic Catskills resort that defined the Borscht Belt era of luxury, entertainment, and summer escapes.

Grossinger’s Resort in Liberty, NY, became a cultural landmark. It even served as the real-life inspiration for the hit 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. The resort closed its doors in 1986, and much of it was demolished or ruined, including a 2022 fire that claimed one of the last remaining buildings.

Legendary Catskills Resort That Inspired Dirty Dancing Is Getting Its Own TV Series

Now, Grossinger’s story is getting a revival in the form of a new TV series called The Mountains.

Written by Alan Zweibel, an Emmy-winning comedian, producer, and one of the original Saturday Night Live writers, The Mountains will take viewers back to the 1950s Catskills. The show will follow the Grossinger family, particularly matriarch Jennie Grossinger and her daughter Elaine, as they build their modest boarding house into one of the most famous resorts in New York’s history.

Zweibel isn’t just a writer with a connection to the Catskills. He spent summers at Grossinger’s as a kid, even selling jokes to Borscht Belt comedians before making it big on SNL. He’s teaming up with producer Harris F.B. Salomon, who owns the rights to the Grossinger’s story.

The Mountains Will Highlight the Catskills

Like the Borscht Belt itself, The Mountains will spotlight more than just summer getaways. The series will explore how the Catskills became a performance hub for comedians and entertainers, a proving ground for talent that would later become household names.

If you loved Dirty Dancing or you’re fascinated by the nostalgic magic of the Catskills, keep an eye out for this new series. It’s a chance to step back into an era of glamorous resorts, legendary performances, and a time when “going to the mountains” was the ultimate summer escape.

