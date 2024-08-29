Fantastic Family Fun Will Be Found In Utica This September

If you're looking for unforgettable family fun in Utica this September, look no further than the Family Fall Festival.

It's all being held on Sunday September 15th from 1PM to 4PM at the Saranac 1888 Biergarten. This event is both family and dog-friendly. It'll be the perfect way for you to kick off the fall season close to home and include your furry friends.

Admission is $15 if you grab your tickets during the presale, or $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free and will enjoy a complimentary Saranac soda. Plus, every ticket comes with 5 free fun tickets to start the day off right.

There’s something for everyone at this community celebration. Indulge in delicious food and refreshing drinks from Saranac, along with sweet treats from Good Life Ice Cream. Kids will be able to enjoy the Utica Zoo Mobile, which will be on-site from 1-3PM, free face painting, and clowns making balloon animals. Plus, there are exciting games where you can win some prizes too. Along with all of that, you'll be able to enjoy a bounce house, and even a Paint and Sip activity for the adults.

For the pets, you don't want to miss the Best Dressed Dog Contest. Seriously, your pup can help you win prizes. Enjoy live music from the Valley Hawks too.

Every penny raised at this event goes directly to support The Neighborhood Center, making it a day of fun that also gives back to the community. So mark your calendars, bring the whole family, and join in the fun at the Family Fall Festival in Utica on September 15th. You can find more info online here.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams