October is here, which means leaf-peeping season is officially in full swing across New York. While the Adirondacks and Catskills are glowing in their peak autumn colors, Central New York is catching up fast, making this week one of the best chances to catch the season’s most Instagram-worthy views.

Utica & Mohawk Valley Fall Foliage Report

Here in Utica, foliage has passed the halfway point, with over 50% color change reported. Bright oranges and yellows are dominating the scene, with pockets of deep red starting to show up in neighborhoods, along trails, and across the Mohawk Valley. Herkimer is close behind at around 40% change.

Cooperstown & Cherry Valley Fall Foliage Report

Observers report around 50% color change in Cooperstown and Cherry Valley, with a beautiful mix of orange and gold. The rolling hills around Otsego Lake are especially picture-perfect this time of year.

Cazenovia & Madison County Fall Foliage Report

Head toward Cazenovia if you’re looking for fall views with a little more intensity. The area is seeing about 50% change, with bright pops of yellow and orange. Farmstead 1868 has been reported as a prime spot for leaf peepers right now.

Schoharie & Fulton Counties Fall Foliage Report

Fonda is just beginning to turn with about 20% change, while Stratford is much further along at 70%, making it a solid stop if you’re heading toward the southern Adirondacks for a day trip.

Adirondacks & Catskills (Road Trip Worthy!) Fall Foliage Report

If you’re up for a longer drive, the Adirondacks are at peak conditions. Old Forge, Lake Placid, and Whiteface Mountain are bursting with fiery reds and oranges, while Wanakena and Benson are reporting nearly 100% change. The Catskills are also glowing with peak colors in Delhi, Colchester, and Hunter, though higher elevations are already starting to fade... so don’t wait too long.

Leaf-Peeping Pro Tips for Central New Yorkers

Best Local Drive: Cruise along Route 20 through Madison County or Route 28 toward Old Forge for nonstop fall views.

Quick Family Trip: Check out Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville. Though it's only at 20%, the trails are easy and kid-friendly, and the colors will only get better in the coming weeks.

Peak Timing: If you want to stay local, the Utica area should be near peak by mid-October. For the best mix of colors this week, head south toward Norwich or west toward Stratford.

Central New York is on the edge of its autumn glow, and the next two weekends are shaping up to be prime time to soak it in. Whether you’re sipping cider in Cazenovia, walking the Erie Canal Trail in Utica, or making a day trip to Old Forge, now’s the time to take in those fall colors before the leaves drop for good.

