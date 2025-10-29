If you've been waiting for that Instagram-worthy Central New York fall foliage moment, this is your last call before the trees go full “I’m tired” and drop everything like they’re quitting a job before the holidays.

We’re heading into the week of October 29 – November 4, 2025, and while places like Long Island are just hitting peak (must be nice), here in Central New York… we’re entering that “still pretty, but grab the picture now” phase.

Where We Stand in CNY

According to I LOVE NY’s latest Fall Foliage Report, most of Central New York is past peak. But don’t panic! There are still pockets of color worth a weekend road trip, coffee in hand.

Here’s the local breakdown:

Fonda (Montgomery County) – Still at peak!

Bright oranges and yellows are hanging on strong. If you need family photos, engagement pics, or want to pretend you’re in a Hallmark movie, this is your spot.

Herkimer County – Past peak

Still a few muted yellows and oranges. Think “subtle fall palette.” Perfect for a cozy walk or a cider-donuts-and-flannel kind of afternoon.

Greater Binghamton (Broome County) – Past peak but still gorgeous

Bright oranges and reds lingering like that one guest who won’t leave the party. But you’re not mad about it.

Cazenovia (Madison County) – Past peak, rustic vibes

Lots of browns and oranges with tiny pops of red. This is that “sweater weather pumpkin-spice soft-focus romance scene” aesthetic. Hit up the farms, sip a cider, romanticize your life.

Middleburgh (Schoharie County) – Past peak

Muted yellows and oranges. Pair with a scenic drive and a bakery stop, and it still hits.

If You’re Willing to Drive

Sometimes you have to chase the colors like you chase the good Target clearance aisle:

Hudson Valley – Still showing off

Spots like Beacon, Cold Spring, and Poughkeepsie are glowing with bright yellows, oranges, and reds. Cold Spring hiking trails are going to be chef’s kiss this weekend.

Lake George (Adirondacks) – Peak and perfect

Bright seasonal colors. Hot take: this might be the most scenic weekend of the season for the Adirondacks. If you need your “main character fall moment,” go here.

This is the week to breathe it in, get outside, and enjoy the final pops of fall color. By next week, we’re entering “the trees look like they need a nap” territory.

So grab your cozy flannel, your favorite fall beverage, the kids, the dog, or just yourself and your emotional support latte, and take in what’s left of autumn before our feeds turn into holiday lights and Mariah Carey re-awakens.

