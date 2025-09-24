You're kids have probably been begging for them. Those wide-eyed, quirky little plush “monsters” called Labubu dolls. They’re a favorite among influencers, celebrities, and collectors, often selling out in minutes.

But not every Labubu on the shelf is the real deal.

What Are Labubu Dolls and Why Are They So Popular?

Labubu dolls are created by Pop Mart, a Chinese toy company known for limited-edition collectibles. The dolls usually retail for $20 to $50 each, depending on the model. With supply running low and demand through the roof, it didn’t take long for counterfeit versions, nicknamed “Lafufus”, to hit the market. Some collectors even seek out the fakes on purpose.

The Case at Wilton Mall

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of the Casual Girl store at Wilton Mall has been charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting, a felony, after allegedly selling fake versions of the trendy toys. Investigators say the store had over $1,000 worth of counterfeit dolls in stock.

The 75-year-old store owner, who lives in Lake George, was arrested last week after the sheriff’s office received a complaint from Pop Mart itself. While the Casual Girl owner denied the arrest to reporters at the Times Union, investigators confirmed the charge was filed after the company raised concerns.

Officials have not released the original complaint, citing it as part of an ongoing investigation. It’s also unclear how much merchandise was seized.