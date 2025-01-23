New York Aesthetician Charged for Injecting Clients with Fake Botox

An Aesthetician in New York has been charged with injecting multiple clients with counterfeit Botox purchased in China.

Authorities in have charged the aesthetician with injecting clients with the counterfeit Botox, leading to severe health issues for some customers. Joey Grant Luther, 54, was arrested and charged with wire fraud, smuggling, and crimes involving misbranded and counterfeit drugs after allegedly purchasing fake Botox from Asian suppliers, including China.

Unlicensed Aesthetician Accused of Using Counterfeit Botox, Leaving Clients Ill

Between 2021 and July 2023, Luther operated a medical spa in New York City's Hell Kitchen neighborhood where he falsely claimed to administer genuine Botox, according to federal prosecutors. Despite receiving complaints of adverse effects—including one life-threatening case of botulism—he continued to inject clients with the counterfeit product.

Court records detail one alarming case where a patient developed botulism after receiving an injection in February 2023. Symptoms included double vision, difficulty swallowing, heart palpitations, and an inability to lift her arms.

Read More: Man Arrested with Meth and 42 License Suspensions in New York

Investigators revealed that Luther had performed over 700 Botox-related procedures at his spa, even assuring clients that side effects were temporary and denying the use of counterfeit products.

Luther was released on $100,000 bail. His attorney has not yet provided a comment.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024



