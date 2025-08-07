Well, here’s one way to end your night at the fair... stuck 50 feet in the air.

That’s what happened Saturday night at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, when a popular swing ride called the Vertigo suddenly malfunctioned, leaving 15 people stranded high above the fairgrounds.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. when it became clear the ride wasn’t coming back down anytime soon.

Since repairs couldn’t be made quickly, fire trucks were brought in to assist. A video that’s now gone viral shows a firefighter from the Ellicottville Fire Department carefully helping a man down from his seat using a ladder. Talk about a rescue mission with a view.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The fair later posted a message on Facebook thanking the first responders who jumped into action:

“Everyone is safe and sound.”