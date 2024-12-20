Fact Or Fiction- You’re Banned From Drinking Alcohol In New York On Christmas

We all know New York State has a law or tax on everything. Fact Or Fiction- You’re banned from drinking alcohol on Christmas?

With everyone home for the holidays, you may want to get the old high school crew together and head out for a drink if you can find a bar that’s open. Well, if you’ve got your heart set on shots or a festive cocktail, there’s something that you should know. Some states actual ban alcohol on Christmas Day. Is New York one of them?

Does New York Ban Alcohol On Christmas?

At least 24 states ban liquor sales on Christmas Day. Here's that list:

Arkansas: State law prohibits the sale of intoxicating liquors on Christmas Day

Idaho: State-run liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day

Kansas: Most alcoholic beverages are not available for retail sale on Christmas Day

Massachusetts: All retail liquor sales are prohibited on Christmas Day

Minnesota: Alcohol sales are prohibited on Christmas Day, and after 8 PM on Christmas Eve, with some exceptions

Mississippi: Alcohol with 5% alcohol by volume or less is available for purchase on Christmas Day

New Hampshire: Liquor can only be purchased in state-run stores, which are closed on Christmas Day

New Mexico: Liquor sales are prohibited in stores, but alcohol is available in bars and restaurants

North Carolina: Liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day, but beer and wine are available in grocery stores

North Dakota: Liquor sales are prohibited after 6 PM on Christmas Eve and through Christmas Day

Ohio: State-run liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day

South Carolina: Liquor sales are prohibited on Christmas Day and on Sundays

Texas: The sale and serving of any liquor is prohibited on Christmas Day"

Notice how New York isn't on that list?

No, you are not banned from drinking alcohol on Christmas Day in New York State.

Here's the facts- Liquor and wine stores can choose to open and sell alcohol for off-premises consumption on Christmas Day. They must adhere to regular county closing hours. Alcohol can be sold for on-premises consumption during normal hours on Christmas Day. You can read more online here.

