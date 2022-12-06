Every Friday Is High Five Friday In Upstate New York
Did you know that Little Falls New York celebrates High Five Friday?
At Benton Hall Academy, every Friday morning the students start their day off with a high five as they enter the building. According to My Little Falls, Tracy Young brought the idea to the area after seeing it in South Carolina:
“It was very inspiring, and I said, oh, I really want to do that.”
Young emailed the principals and superintendent with her thoughts, and they thought it was a great idea."
So far the school has had the little Falls 12U Pop Warner football team take part, LFHS Tennis, LFHS Cross Country, the Varsity Soccer Team, the HUB Club, the Little Falls High School Drama Club, and now the the Little Falls Fire Department paid a visit. The firefighters also took this time to remind students of important safety tips:
Please always:•water your Christmas trees•turn off Christmas lights at night•be cautious of space heaters•check your smoke detector batteries•practice a winter family fire drill"
More About Benton Hall Academy
Benton Hall Academy is ranked #1548 in New York Elementary Schools. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare their students for high school."