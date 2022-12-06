Every Friday Is High Five Friday In Upstate New York

Did you know that Little Falls New York celebrates High Five Friday?

At Benton Hall Academy, every Friday morning the students start their day off with a high five as they enter the building. According to My Little Falls, Tracy Young brought the idea to the area after seeing it in South Carolina:

“It was very inspiring, and I said, oh, I really want to do that.”

Young emailed the principals and superintendent with her thoughts, and they thought it was a great idea."

So far the school has had the little Falls 12U Pop Warner football team take part, LFHS Tennis, LFHS Cross Country, the Varsity Soccer Team, the HUB Club, the Little Falls High School Drama Club, and now the the Little Falls Fire Department paid a visit. The firefighters also took this time to remind students of important safety tips:

Please always: •water your Christmas trees •turn off Christmas lights at night •be cautious of space heaters •check your smoke detector batteries •practice a winter family fire drill"

More About Benton Hall Academy

Benton Hall Academy has over 400 students and the school serves Pre-K through 5th grade. The student population is made up of around 45% female students and 55% male students. The school enrolls 58% economically disadvantaged students. There are over 40 full-time teachers on staff.

Benton Hall Academy is ranked #1548 in New York Elementary Schools. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare their students for high school."

Elaborate Christmas Display in Chadwicks Puts Clark Griswold to Shame There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame.



National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Display Wins the Holidays A homage to Clark Griswold and his iconic Christmas vacation wins the holidays. The display in Barneveld is the perfect way to kick off a fun old fashioned family Christmas.