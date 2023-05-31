6 Events Happening in CNY This Week

The month of June is about to be jam-packed with fun events for everyone! Check out a list we compiled of 6 events happening this first week, one for each day!

 

June 1st - Homeschool Knowledge Fair

Location: Oneida Public Library

This is the perfect event for the homeschooled little ones! Bring your child to the Oneida Public Library on Thursday, June 1st to give them the spotlight to present on a topic of their choice! Runs from 11am-12:30pm.

 

June 2nd - Southern Sirens

Location: Ilion Little Theatre Club

One of the numerous theatrical productions in the area this month, this show tells the adventures of 5 beach-going women. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and opening night of the show runs from 7:30pm-9:30pm.

 

June 3rd - World's Largest Yard Sale

Location: Herkimer County Fairgrounds

With over 200 vendors on site, this is the perfect event for people looking for their next great second-hand find! Taking place all day at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

June 4th - Frankie Gavin & Catherine McHuge

Location: Irish Cultural Center

Join these two seasoned musicians for an evening of lovely traditional Irish music, featuring two fiddle players who have performed and recorded with the likes of The Rolling Stones and Elvis Costello, with one holding the Guinness World Record for fastest fiddle player. Starts at 6pm.

 

June 5th - One Team Scavenger Hunt

Location: E Fayette Street, Syracuse

Organized by Puzzling Adventures, the events of the day are a "cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour."

 

June 6th - 80's & 90's Music Bingo Party

Location: Comedy CNY

Want a night of fun bingo games and musical throwbacks? Music bingo is the perfect event for you! Tickets for the evening are available on Eventbrite (get yours quick; the last two nights sold out!) and are $28.

