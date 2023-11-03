Enjoy A Candy Cane Hunt And Horse-Drawn Ride This December In Central New York

The candy canes fell off Santa’s sleigh on his pre-Christmas flyover of North Utica. Can you help save Christmas this December?

Candy canes play a very crucial role in Christmas, just like Santa. Santa, with his twinkling eyes and snowy beard. Candy canes, those red-and-white striped confections, share in this magic too. They're not just sugary treats; they're imbued with a special charm.

Legend has it that candy canes have magical powers during Christmas. They're believed to bring good fortune and sweetness to all who receive them. The curved shape of the candy cane is often seen as representing a shepherd's crook, a reminder of the humble beginnings of the holiday. So, when you hang those candy canes on your tree or give them as gifts, remember that they're not just a tasty treat; they carry a touch of Christmas magic.

The North Utica Community Center needs Central New York's help. They welcome children and their families to help find the candy canes. The North Utica Community Center will be hosting Santa’s Candy Cane Hunt and Horse-Drawn Wagon Ride on December 15th 2023. The Hunt will be 5:30PM-6:00PM, Santa will arrive at 6:00PM. Following the hunt, stay to visit with Santa, enjoy some treats or a Horse-Drawn Wagon Ride. This is a free event, open to the public, and a great time for the whole family.

“This is our first Candy Cane Hunt,” says Executive Director, Sandy Soroka, “and we hope to make it an annual event. Santa, Cliff’s Local Market and I look forward to hosting this fun filled evening.”

The North Utica Community Center is located at 50 Riverside Drive Utica, NY 13502.

