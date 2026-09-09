If you live in New York, you may want to keep a closer eye on your mailbox over the next few months.

New York State is sending out one-time rebate checks worth $100 to $200 to millions of eligible residents as part of an effort to provide some relief from high energy costs.

And the best part? If you qualify, there's no application to fill out.

What Are the New York POWER Rebate Checks?

The money is coming from New York's Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate, or POWER, program.

The $1 billion initiative was included in the state budget to provide direct financial relief as New Yorkers continue dealing with high utility and energy costs.

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Instead of receiving a credit on your utility bill, eligible New Yorkers will receive an actual rebate check in the mail.

Checks are expected to be mailed from September through December 2026.

How Do I Know If I Qualify for a New York Rebate Check?

There are a few requirements you'll need to meet.

According to New York State, you must have:

Filed a timely New York State resident income tax return for the 2024 tax year

Been a full-time New York State resident during 2024

Reported income within the qualifying limits

Not been claimed as a dependent on someone else's 2024 tax return

If you meet those requirements, how much you'll receive depends on your income and filing status.

How Much Money Could You Get?

The POWER rebate checks range from $100 to $200.

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Single filers with income below $150,000 will receive $100.

Married couples filing jointly with income below $150,000 will receive the largest rebate of $200.

Joint filers who earned between $150,000 and $300,000 will receive $150.

So, no, it's probably not going to pay your electric bill for the entire winter. But an unexpected $100 or $200 showing up in the mailbox? We'll take it.

Do You Have to Apply for the POWER Rebate?

Here's the really important part: you do not have to apply.

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The state will determine eligibility using 2024 tax return information and automatically mail checks to qualifying New Yorkers.

That also means you should be cautious if you receive a text, email or social media message claiming you need to provide personal or banking information to "claim" your POWER rebate.

There's no application required to receive the check.

When Will New York Rebate Checks Arrive?

Don't panic if your neighbor gets a check and you don't.

New York says the checks will be mailed over several months, beginning in September and continuing through December.

So, if you meet the eligibility requirements, there's really only one thing left to do.

Keep checking the mailbox.

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