Eggs Are More Expensive Than Ever In New York: What You Need To Know
If you’ve been clutching your grocery receipt like it’s the last lifeboat on the Titanic, you’re not alone. Egg prices in New York (and across the country) have skyrocketed faster than your holiday credit card balance. But before you start blaming inflation, supply chain issues, or your neighbor’s massive omelet addiction, let’s dive into the real reason behind the sticker shock at the egg aisle.
Why Are New Yorkers Paying More for Eggs?
In December 2024, the CDC reported that over 128 million birds had been infected by bird flu. This includes wild aquatic birds, commercial poultry, and backyard flocks. Bird flu, also known as H5N1, has swept across all 50 states, taking a toll on egg-laying flocks.
How Bad Are Egg Prices Right Now?
The average price for a dozen large eggs in New York hit $4.23 in December 2024, which is $1.10 higher than just two months earlier and a whopping $2.10 higher than last year. Locally, egg prices are currently as high as a whopping $6.49!
The USDA’s latest report predicts that egg prices will stay high through 2025, with the first-quarter projection around $2.95 per dozen.
Read More: New in 2025: What You Need to Know About New York's New Laws
The Cage-Free Conundrum
If you’ve noticed that some states, like Arizona, require all eggs sold to be from cage-free production, that’s another layer of complexity. Producing cage-free eggs is more expensive, and when you combine that with bird flu wiping out millions of hens, you get a perfect storm of high prices and low availability.
Why Eggs Are Hard to Find
It’s not just the price that’s tough to swallow—finding eggs in the first place has become a growing problem too. Grocery stores across the country, including Hannaford and Trader Joe’s, have reported sporadic shortages.
And while stores like Hannaford assure customers that eggs are still in stock, you might not always find your preferred size, brand, or type.
What Can You Do?
If you’re not ready to take out a second mortgage for a dozen eggs, here are some tips to survive this egg crisis with your budget (and breakfast) intact:
- Try Egg Substitutes: Think flaxseed, applesauce, or mashed bananas for baking. Bonus: fewer calories, same delicious results.
- Shop Local: Farmer’s markets might have eggs at lower prices, and you’ll be supporting small businesses.
- Cut Back on Egg-Centric Meals: Maybe rethink the frittata marathon and switch to oatmeal for breakfast.
- Stock Up (Responsibly): If you find a deal, grab a carton or two—but don’t be that person hiding 10 dozen. Looking at you, Covid toilet paper hoarders.
