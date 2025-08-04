After more than a decade of speculation, legal twists, and heartbreak, federal prosecutors have finally charged a Fultonville man with the 2013 arson in Schenectady. The fire killed a father and three of his children and left a fourth child, Sa’fyre, severely burned and permanently disfigured.

Edward Leon, 53, was formally indicted on Tuesday, July 30, 2025, for malicious use of fire to destroy property resulting in death. He was arraigned on Thursday, August 1, in federal court in Albany before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mitchell J. Katz. A detention hearing is scheduled for August 6 at 3:30 p.m.

According to federal prosecutors, Leon is accused of setting fire to a home at 438 Hulett Street in Schenectady on May 2, 2013. The blaze killed David Terry, 33, and three of his children: Layah Terry, 3; Michael Terry, 2; and Donovan Duell, just 11 months old. The only survivor of the fire was Sa’fyre Terry, who was 5 at the time.

Surviving Victim: Sa’fyre Terry’s Story of Survival and Tragedy

The fire left Sa’fyre Terry with severe burns over 75% of her body. She lost her right hand and left foot and endured dozens of surgeries in the years following the tragedy. Sa’fyre became a national symbol of resilience in 2015 when her wish for holiday cards went viral, resulting in over a million letters sent from around the world. She later attended major public events and was supported by donations from celebrities and everyday Americans alike.

Her mother, Marie “Ree” Terry, was incarcerated in 2016 after being convicted of perjury related to the investigation. She and others were found to have lied under oath to a federal grand jury during the initial phases of the case. Marie is still serving her sentence in federal prison.

A Case Reopened After Years of Doubt

In 2014, federal prosecutors initially charged another man, Robert Butler, with the same crime Leon now faces. However, that case was dismissed due to issues with eyewitness accounts and concerns about the reliability of available evidence.

Later that year, the Times Union reported that surveillance video captured Leon’s van entering the neighborhood shortly before the fire began. Despite the footage, prosecutors at the time did not pursue charges, stating that more investigation was needed.

In a 2014 interview, Leon admitted to being near the Hulett Street home that night, saying he planned to confront David Terry over a relationship with Leon’s former girlfriend.

History of Threats and Prior Conviction

In 2016, Leon was convicted of perjury for lying to a federal grand jury about his whereabouts and communications with David Terry around the time of the fire. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and released in 2022.

Court records from that case revealed Leon had sent a series of threatening messages to Terry, including:

“You’re not going to make it to your wedding day.”

“Die, Dave, die.”

“You’re a dead man walking.”

Prosecutors said Leon went to confront Terry when the threats failed to stop the relationship between Terry and Leon’s former partner.

At the time of his perjury sentencing, federal investigators acknowledged that the homicide case remained open and that “significant evidence” suggested Leon’s involvement in the arson.

The New Charges

Leon is now formally charged with malicious use of fire resulting in death, a federal offense that carries serious consequences. If convicted, Leon faces:

A minimum sentence of 7 years

A maximum penalty of life in prison or the death penalty

A fine of up to $250,000

Supervised release of up to 5 years

According to Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander Wentworth-Ping, Richard D. Bellis, and Mikayla Espinosa.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with assistance from multiple agencies, including the Schenectady Police and Fire Departments, New York State Police, Rotterdam Police, the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, and the St. Johnsville Police Department.

Anyone with additional information related to the case is encouraged to contact the ATF Albany Field Office at 518-431-4182.

Leon’s attorney, Kevin Luibrand, has not yet commented on the charges.

A Decade of Questions, A Family Still Seeking Justice

The indictment brings new hope for closure in a case that has devastated the community and forever changed the lives of those left behind. Sa’fyre Terry continues to live with the physical and emotional scars of that night. While her survival has inspired many, the long wait for justice continues to weigh heavily on those who remember the fire that took so many lives on that tragic day in Schenectady.

