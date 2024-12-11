Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy Coming To Utica

Get ready to enter the world of Edgar Allan Poe here in Central New York.

A special Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy for one special weekend in Utica. The speakeasy will only be at Five Points Pub in Utica January 18th to and January 19th 2025, so secure your tickets online here.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is a creative cocktail experience that brings four of Poe's most chilling stories off the page and onto the stage. You'll be combining cocktails with live storytelling, what's not to love?

There will be multiple showtimes over its run. Attendees will be treated to four classic cocktails, each inspired by one of Poe’s iconic tales. These are made to pair to enhance the storytelling experience. From "The Tell-Tale Heart" to "The Raven," these stories are brought to life in a very unique way.

While it has been over a century and a half since Edgar Allan Poe graced us with a work of detective fiction or gothic horror, his legacy lives on. Within the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy, Poe historians will retell four of his most famous stories with a modern twist. The chilling tales feature classics like The Raven and Masque of Red Death.

Tickets for the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy are on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly due to the limited number of reservations available for each session. Don’t miss your chance to step back in time and experience the haunting world of Edgar Allan Poe like never before. Secure your tickets today online HERE. It'll make the perfect night out for friends, family, and Poe fans of all ages.

