Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy Coming To Central New York

The Palace Theater of Syracuse is becoming a special Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy for one special weekend in Central New York.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is a creative cocktail experience that brings four of Poe's most chilling stories off the page and onto the stage. This exclusive event will be taking place from August 1st to August 3rd. You'll be combining cocktails with live storytelling, what's not to love?

There will be multiple showtimes over its three-day run: August 1st and 2nd at 6pm, 8pm, and 10pm, and August 3rd with additional matinee showings at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm, alongside the evening slots. Each session lasts for 90 minutes.

Attendees will be treated to four classic cocktails, each inspired by one of Poe’s iconic tales. These are made to pair to enhance the storytelling experience. From "The Tell-Tale Heart" to "The Raven," these stories are brought to life in a very unique way.

The Palace Theater, an ADA-compliant venue, ensures accessibility for all guests. The event is strictly 21+, with valid ID required for entry. This age restriction ensures that all attendees can fully enjoy the cocktail experience.

Tickets for the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy are on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly due to the limited number of reservations available for each session. Don’t miss your chance to step back in time and experience the haunting world of Edgar Allan Poe like never before. Secure your tickets today online HERE for $48 general admission. It'll make the perfect night out for friends, family, and Poe fans of all ages.

