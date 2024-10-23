Here’s How To Eat, Enjoy, Give Back At 1 Utica Diner

One local diner is putting "Hope" on the menu to raise funds for The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Sheri’s EastSide Diner, located at 2199 Bleecker Street in Utica, will be donating 10% of sales during a special day of fundraising in support of The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Sunday, October 27th.

The annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will take place nearby at Mohawk Valley Community College the same day. Participants are encouraged to stop by Sheri’s either before the event or after to enjoy a hot meal and help raise even more towards the cause. Sheri’s features homemade breakfast and lunch and is open on Sundays from 7AM – 2PM.

Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

Help Support Breast Cancer Awareness In Central New York

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Fit Body Boot Camp in Whitesboro and Clinton is stepping up with their annual "Burpees for Boobies" Challenge to support Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Led by Lisa Briggs, this event encourages local businesses and organizations to participate in a fun, fitness-based fundraiser. For every dollar donated, participants complete one burpee (a full-body strength exercise involving a squat, plank, and jump). If burpees aren’t your thing, donations are still welcome, and the Fit Body team will take on the burpees for you. All donations go towards raising awareness and supporting breast cancer research and treatment efforts. You can donate through Venmo online here.

