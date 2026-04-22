Earth Day is a great reminder that some of the best things about living in Central New York... our trails, waterfalls, historic sites, and wide-open spaces, don’t just take care of themselves. They thrive because of volunteers.

If you’ve been looking for a simple way to give back, New York State parks and historic sites offer plenty of opportunities to get involved, whether you’ve got a free afternoon or want to make a bigger impact.

Get Involved with a Local Friends Group

One of the easiest ways to start is by joining a local “Friends Group.” Many parks and historic sites across New York have these volunteer-led groups that help with everything from event planning to trail maintenance. Whether you want to be hands-on or just support behind the scenes, there’s a role for you.

Roll Up Your Sleeves for Cleanups and Events

From nature center help to trail cleanup days, volunteers play a huge role in keeping parks safe, clean, and accessible. These events are perfect if you want to make a difference and enjoy some fresh air at the same time.

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A big one to mark on your calendar? “I Love My Park Day,” happening the first Saturday in May, where volunteers across the state come together to improve parks and historic sites in their communities.

Support Without Getting Dirty

Not into manual labor? You can still help. Donations go directly toward maintaining and improving parks and historic sites. Even something as simple as visiting a park, attending an event, or bringing a friend along helps support these spaces.

Turn Your Passion Into Something Bigger

If you’re looking for something more long-term, there are even seasonal and full-time job opportunities within the state park system. It’s a chance to work in some of the most beautiful places in New York while helping preserve them for future generations.

Organizations Making a Difference

Beyond individual parks, several organizations work year-round to protect and enhance New York’s outdoor spaces. Groups like Parks & Trails New York, the Open Space Institute, and the Preservation League of New York State help lead conservation efforts and connect volunteers with opportunities.

Start Local, Think Big

The best place to begin? Your favorite local park. Stop by, give them a call, or check online to see how you can help.

Because at the end of the day, Earth Day isn’t just about appreciating nature, it’s about showing up for it.

And Central New York has no shortage of places worth protecting.

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