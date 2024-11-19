We Found The Earliest Wicked Screenings In Upstate New York

This week will be a busy one with the release of "Wicked" the movie. Where in Central and Upstate New York can you see the film early?

One of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, "Wicked" makes its journey to the big screen this week. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart.

Wicked is based on the musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. You can read more on the entire movie online here.

If you’re beyond excited for the movie, we dug up the earliest screening at each of the theaters in Upstate New York's most populated areas and many of them are showing the movie TWO full days before its official premiere date. You can buy tickets for any of these screenings online anytime here. Here’s a look at those screenings:

