A weekend Little League tournament in Penfield, New York, turned into something straight out of a movie, but not the Field of Dreams.

On Sunday, during the 18th annual Penfield Little League Summer Slam, the 11 & Under AA Crimson Pride team was taking on Prime Baseball when Mother Nature decided to get a little dramatic.

A Whirlwind on the Diamond

The game was moving along like any other until a sudden dust devil spun up between third base and home plate. This small but powerful whirlwind sent dirt swirling into the air, forcing players and umpires to scatter.

Read More: StubHub Fines Bills Fans Who Sold Free Training Camp Tickets

Parents watching from the stands gasped as the funnel made its way across the infield and out toward the outfield. Social media comments from those at the game said a player was standing at bat when teammates sprinted off the field to get out of its path.

30 Seconds of Chaos

The dust devil lasted for roughly 30 seconds, but in that short time, it made quite the impression. Dust devils, while usually harmless, can pack a surprising punch. According to the National Weather Service, these mini-whirlwinds can reach speeds over 60 mph, grow up to 300 feet wide, and stretch 1,000 feet into the air.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and after the dust literally settled, the game picked right back up.

From Scare to Championship

If anything, the Crimson Pride players seemed even more determined after the delay. They went on to win the game and the 11 & Under AA championship title.

It’s not every day your baseball highlight reel includes outrunning a spinning wall of dust, but this one will definitely be a story these young athletes tell for years to come.

Get our free mobile app

10 Great Sports Movies for People Who Hate Sports These sports movies will turn every hater into a diehard fan.

Best Comeback Stories in Sports Gallery Credit: TSM Lafayette



