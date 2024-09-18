15 Drunkest Counties In New York State Revealed For 2024

Where in New York State are people drinking the most? It looks like we know the drunkest counties for 2024.

According to a survey conducted by NCSolutions, 41% of Americans have a goal of drinking less alcohol this year. With more and more non-alcoholic options on the market, it’s easier than ever for people who genuinely like the taste of certain alcoholic beverages to make the transition. The first step is of course for you to practice mindful drinking, which NCSolutions defines as being “considerate of how often and how long you’re drinking and how many drinks you’re having.”

The CDC defines binge drinking as four or more drinks for women or five or more drinks for men during a single occasion. They define heavy drinking as 8 or more drinks per week for women or 15 or more drinks per week for men. Both contribute to excessive drinking.

Earlier this year, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released its 2024 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report, which is meant to raise awareness about factors that can impact health outcomes and disparities nationwide. To determine the rates of excessive drinking per state, researchers used self-reported data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance system.

In New York, 18% of adults reported binge or heavy drinking. This ranged from 14% to 21% of adults across counties in the state."

Also in New York, 21% of motor vehicle crash deaths involved alcohol. This ranged from 5% to 53% of crash deaths across counties in the state.

Where Are The Drunkest Counties?

According to the research and data, here are the top 15 "drunkest" counties in all of New York State:

