If your lawn is looking crispy and your water bill feels sky-high, you’re not imagining things. Governor Kathy Hochul, along with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), has officially issued a drought watch for 20 counties across New York State. The advisory comes after months of below-normal rainfall, low stream flows, and declining groundwater levels.

What a Drought Watch Means

A drought watch is the first of four state-level advisories (watch, warning, emergency, disaster). Right now, there are no mandatory water restrictions, but New Yorkers, especially those relying on private wells, are being asked to conserve water wherever possible.

What Counties Are Under a Drought Watch?

The counties under drought watch include:

Chautauqua

Clinton

Erie

Essex

Franklin

Genesee

Hamilton

Herkimer

Jefferson

Lewis

Monroe

Nassau

Niagara

Orleans

Oswego

St. Lawrence

Suffolk

Warren

Wayne

Northern Cayuga County

Why the Drought Watch Was Issued

The State Drought Index, which measures precipitation, reservoir/lake levels, stream flow, and groundwater conditions, triggered the watch. Over the past 90 days, much of the affected regions received far less rainfall than normal, leaving groundwater levels low and some streams running below average.

While public water systems haven’t yet reported widespread problems, officials are encouraging local suppliers to keep an eye on conditions and promote voluntary conservation efforts.

How You Can Help Conserve Water

The DEC is asking residents in drought watch areas to voluntarily cut back on water usage to help prevent future restrictions. Simple steps at home can make a big difference:

Water lawns wisely : Only when necessary, in the early morning, and avoid waste.

Reuse water : Collect from rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners for plants.

Mow smarter : Keep grass longer. Deep roots need less water.

Skip the hose : Sweep driveways and sidewalks instead.

Fix leaks : Pipes, faucets, and hoses that drip waste gallons a day.

Run full loads : Dishes and laundry only when machines are full.

Cut shower time : Even two minutes less saves gallons.

Upgrade fixtures : Install water-saving plumbing devices.

Think before you tap : Don’t run the water waiting for it to heat or cool.

Delay car washes: Stretch the time between washes until rain returns.

Private Well Owners Should Pay Extra Attention

For those relying on private wells, water shortages can hit harder. If you’re in a drought-affected county, here are a few steps to protect your water supply:

Confirm your well is dry due to drought, not a mechanical issue.

Conserve water year-round to reduce strain.

Consider adding a water storage tank for backup.

Maintain and redevelop your existing well.

If necessary, deepen your well or drill a new one (and decommission the old properly to protect groundwater).

The DEC and the U.S. Geological Survey will continue monitoring conditions. If dry weather sticks around, the drought watch could escalate into warnings or mandatory restrictions. For now, state officials stress that even voluntary conservation helps protect our water supply and prevent future shortages.

For more tips, visit the DEC’s Water Use & Conservation webpage.

