If you’ve ever been blinded by oncoming headlights on a nighttime drive down the Thruway or a rural back road, you’ve probably wondered: Are high beams even legal to use on the highway?

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), high beams are not illegal on highways or other roads. However, there are very specific rules that drivers must follow to use them safely and legally.

When Are High Beams Allowed in New York?

High beams are designed to help drivers see further down the road at night, typically up to 350 feet. Drivers are encouraged to use high beams at night on open highways or country roads when there’s no oncoming traffic or vehicles directly in front of you.

When Must You Dim Your High Beams?

New York State law says:

You must switch to low beams when you are within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle.

You must also use low beams when you are within 200 feet of a vehicle ahead of you, even if it’s in another lane.

Pedestrians approaching your vehicle at night should also be considered, so dim your lights for them too.

Failure to do so can create dangerous glare that impacts other drivers' ability to see, especially in areas where lighting is limited.

What About in Fog, Snow, or Rain?

This is where many drivers get it wrong. High beams should not be used during fog, rain, or snow. While it may seem like more light would help, high beams actually reflect off the moisture in the air, creating glare that reduces visibility for you and other drivers.

Instead, use low beams or properly installed fog lights during these conditions. In fact, New York law requires drivers to use headlights whenever windshield wipers are in use due to rain, snow, or sleet. And no, you can't use your daytime running lights.

Extra Night Driving Tips from the DMV

The DMV also offers other helpful safety tips for driving at night, including:

Clean your windshield and headlights to reduce glare.

Dim your dashboard lights and avoid using the interior dome light.

If a vehicle approaches with high beams on, look to the right edge of your lane to avoid glare.

Use the "night" setting on your rearview mirror to reduce brightness from cars behind you.

High beams are legal on highways in New York, but only when used responsibly. Misusing them, especially around other drivers or in poor weather, can be both dangerous and against the law.

So the next time you're heading down I-90 or a back road near Rome, flip those brights on when it's safe. But, don’t forget to dim them when you’re not alone out there.