It’s hot. Like, melt-your-mascara-off hot. And what do we all instinctively do? Chug bottle after bottle of water like it’s the only thing keeping us alive. But what if I told you the real MVP of hydration this summer isn’t water... it’s milk?

And, science backs it up. Milk actually hydrates better than water.

The Surprising Science: Why Milk Hydrates Better Than Water

Researchers created something called the Body Hydration Index (BHI), which is basically a fancy way to measure how long your body holds onto fluids after drinking them. They put 13 different drinks to the test, from plain water to soda and milk.

And who took the hydration crown? Both whole milk and skim milk. It turns out milk doesn’t just hydrate you, it keeps you hydrated longer than water does.

It’s All About the Electrolyte Power Combo

Unlike water, milk comes naturally packed with electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and calcium, the exact ones you lose when you’re sweating like crazy in this heat. It also has protein and a little fat, which slows down digestion. Sodium & Potassium help regulate muscle function and blood pressure. Protein keeps your body fueled and fat makes hydration last a little longer

Water might hydrate fast, but milk hydrates better.

Milk: The Original Sports Drink

We’ve been sipping on neon-colored sports drinks like they’re holy water, but most of them are just sugar and salt with a splash of marketing. Milk, on the other hand, is the real deal, a balanced combo of protein, carbs, electrolytes, vitamins (like D and B12), and minerals (calcium, phosphorus).

Want something sweet? Chocolate milk adds bonus carbs for energy recovery without the rainbow-colored bottle that screams “artificial.”

Which Milk Is Best for Hot-Weather Hydration?

Skim Milk: Great for hydration with fewer fats, still full of electrolytes and protein.

Whole Milk: Slower to digest, but excellent for long-lasting hydration.

Plant-Based Milk: A decent backup if you’re dairy-free, but unless it’s fortified, it usually lacks the natural electrolytes that make cow’s milk a hydration powerhouse.

Why Isn’t Water the Best Drink for Hydration?

Water is amazing and it's essential. But in the scorching heat, after a workout, or when you're feeling extra dried out, milk goes the extra mile. Think of it as your secret weapon for next-level hydration, especially when the sun’s out, your skin’s sizzling, and your body is basically begging for balance.

So next time you feel like you're about to evaporate, pour yourself a nice cold glass of milk.

