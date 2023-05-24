Dollar Bill Worth Over 100 Grand Could Be Floating Around New York

How would you like to be rich? That's the question Old Biff asks Young Biff in Back To The Future 2. You could be rich when you find this dollar bill worth over $100,000. Can you find it here in New York?

According to AS, there's the possibility that someone in New York State, or any state really in the country, could be in possession of a one-dollar bill that's worth 150 grand. Yep, you read that right, 150 thousand dollars. So how can a buck be with that much money? According to the article, the U.S. Mint made a massive mistake:

According to Wealthy Nickel, in July 2016, the United States Bureau of Engraving and Printing sent a request to its Fort Worth facility to print a batch of dollar bills. However, that was the same request that he had sent to his Washington, DC, facility in November 2014. As a result, there are 6.4 million dollars with duplicate serial numbers, when each serial number must be unique. Because these dollars are the result of a rare mistake, they are worth much more than their face value."

So to sum this up, this was a mistake made in 2016 that caused many of these bills to enter the market with duplicate numbers. Both notes are worth between $20,000 and $150,000, depending on the condition of the notes and the serial number.

Here’s What To Look For On These Bills:

If you want to try and cash in on these bills, here's what to look out for according to AS:

- The Series date located to the far right of the George Washington photograph reads: 'Series 2013'.

- The note has a Federal Reserve stamp with the letter "B" above the serial number which is also to the right of the Washington photo.

- The serial number ends with a star (*) and is between B00000001*-B00250000* or B03200001*-B09600000*.

Happy hunting and good luck!

