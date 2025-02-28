Sick Of Spam Calls? How To Block Telemarketers Now

If you’re tired of spammy telemarketing calls interrupting your day, you’re not alone. The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is trying to help residents fight back against those unwanted sales calls. What's the best way to protect yourself? Register your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry and report every unsolicited telemarketing call you receive after being registered for 31 days.

New York’s ‘Seinfeld Law’ Cracks Down on Telemarketing Calls

On January 1, 2024, New York passed the Seinfeld Law, inspired by the show. This law ensures telemarketers identify themselves within the first 30 seconds of a call, stating their name, company, and purpose. They must also tell you if the call is recorded and give you the option to be added to their company’s do-not-call list.

How the Do Not Call Registry Works

The Do Not Call (DNC) Registry helps block telemarketers from calling you and you can add both landlines and cell phones to the list. Telemarketers then have 31 days to stop calling you. However, certain calls are exempt, including:

Political calls

Charity organizations

Telephone surveys

Businesses you already have a relationship with (unless you opt out)

Steps to Stop Unwanted Telemarketing Calls

1. Register Your Phone Number on the Do Not Call Registry

2. Avoid Accidental Consent for Telemarketing Calls

Some companies sneak telemarketing consent into online forms or sweepstakes entries. Always read the fine print before clicking “agree.”

3. Report Unwanted Calls After 31 Days

If you still receive sales calls after a month of registering, file a complaint:

4. Submit a Complaint for Every Call

Each telemarketing call is a separate violation, so file a report for every unwanted call to help authorities take action.

5. Report Illegal Robocalls

If you get a call with a pre-recorded message instead of a live person, report it immediately, even if you’re not on the registry.

How to Avoid Scam Calls

Scammers often pretend to be government agencies, banks, or major companies. Here’s how to protect yourself:

Hang up immediately if a call seems suspicious.

if a call seems suspicious. Never share personal or financial information over the phone.

over the phone. Don’t press any numbers , even if they say it will remove you from the call list—it only confirms your number is active.

, even if they say it will remove you from the call list—it only confirms your number is active. Ignore “too good to be true” offers, like free vacations, lottery winnings, or “exclusive deals.”

How Filing Complaints Help

In 2024, New Yorkers filed over 109,000 complaints about telemarketing calls with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The New York Department of State can fine violators up to $20,000 per call—but they need your help to track down offenders. Every report strengthens enforcement efforts and reduces unwanted calls for everyone.

