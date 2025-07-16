My Child Invited Friends Over for a Pool Party Without Asking—Do I Cancel or Go With It?
You know that moment when your kid does something so bold you're not sure if you're mad or impressed...
So, on the last day of school, my 8-year-old daughter decided to take it upon herself to give handmade invitations to a group of friends at school for a pool party at our house on July 19th.
The only problem - she never asked if she could have a party. In fact, I only learned of it when I picked her up from school that day. I told her "You can't plan a party without asking me!"
Read More: Free Summer Meal Program CNY Locations
That was that, and I forgot all about it until a mom texted me.
Excuse me, WHAT party?
I posted the story on TikTok, thinking everyone would agree this was completely outrageous. Instead? Hundreds of people told me to just let her have the party.
But here’s the thing. I didn’t plan a party. I didn’t approve a party. And I have nothing prepared for a party. And now I’m stuck wondering:
Am I the crazy mom for saying “no” to something I didn’t agree to?
Should I be the “cool” mom, let it happen, and make her sweat through the prep and cleanup?
Because, spoiler alert, hosting 15 kids in the middle of July isn’t exactly relaxing.
Do you have a dilemma that you need opinions on? Submit it below and you could be featured!
How to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer Without Blowing Your Budget
Ultimate Pool Day Packing List
Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio