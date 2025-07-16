You know that moment when your kid does something so bold you're not sure if you're mad or impressed...

So, on the last day of school, my 8-year-old daughter decided to take it upon herself to give handmade invitations to a group of friends at school for a pool party at our house on July 19th.

The only problem - she never asked if she could have a party. In fact, I only learned of it when I picked her up from school that day. I told her "You can't plan a party without asking me!"

That was that, and I forgot all about it until a mom texted me.

Excuse me, WHAT party?

I posted the story on TikTok, thinking everyone would agree this was completely outrageous. Instead? Hundreds of people told me to just let her have the party.

But here’s the thing. I didn’t plan a party. I didn’t approve a party. And I have nothing prepared for a party. And now I’m stuck wondering:

Am I the crazy mom for saying “no” to something I didn’t agree to?

Should I be the “cool” mom, let it happen, and make her sweat through the prep and cleanup?

Because, spoiler alert, hosting 15 kids in the middle of July isn’t exactly relaxing.

