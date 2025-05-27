DMV Warning To New Yorkers: Don’t Fall For This Texting Scam
New Yorkers, beware: another day, another wave of scam texts is targeting your personal information, and the DMV is warning that it’s hitting phones right now.
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning residents of a surge in scam text messages where hackers are using texts that look like they’re from the DMV to steal personal information. The messages are demanding payment for bogus fines using official-looking logos, urgent-sounding language, and fake payment demands to trick New Yorkers into handing over sensitive data, or worse, downloading harmful software.
In recent months, similar phishing texts claimed E-ZPass accounts were being suspended.
So, what’s really happening?
What Is Phishing, Exactly?
Phishing is a common online scam where criminals disguise themselves as legitimate organizations (like the DMV) to steal your identity or install malware on your device. These scams come through:
Text messages
Emails
Fake websites
Even phone calls or social media DMs
Here’s How to Spot a DMV Scam Text:
Claims you owe a fine or your account will be suspended
Messages with poor spelling, weird grammar, or threatening tone
Links that don’t match official DMV or E-ZPass URLs
Requests for sensitive information like your license number, address, or Social Security number
What You Should Do if You Get a Scam Text?:
Don’t click links from unknown numbers or sketchy messages
Never share personal details by email or text
Verify the source by going directly to the DMV’s official website (not through the message)
Limit your online presence. Scammers often gather info from social media to make their texts sound convincing
Use antivirus and anti-spyware software on all your devices
Check your credit report and bank statements regularly for unusual activity
Change your passwords and scan your devices if you suspect you’ve been compromised
Report phishing messages to: dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov
You can also report fraud and identity theft through the Federal Trade Commission’s website.
DMV and the NYS Department of Information Technology Services both provide resources and updated scam alerts to help you stay safe. If you get one of these texts, delete it immediately and consider reporting it.
Stay alert, stay informed, and protect your data. These scammers are sneaky, but a little awareness goes a long way.
