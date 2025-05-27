New Yorkers, beware: another day, another wave of scam texts is targeting your personal information, and the DMV is warning that it’s hitting phones right now.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning residents of a surge in scam text messages where hackers are using texts that look like they’re from the DMV to steal personal information. The messages are demanding payment for bogus fines using official-looking logos, urgent-sounding language, and fake payment demands to trick New Yorkers into handing over sensitive data, or worse, downloading harmful software.

In recent months, similar phishing texts claimed E-ZPass accounts were being suspended.

So, what’s really happening?

What Is Phishing, Exactly?

Phishing is a common online scam where criminals disguise themselves as legitimate organizations (like the DMV) to steal your identity or install malware on your device. These scams come through:

Text messages

Emails

Fake websites

Even phone calls or social media DMs

Here’s How to Spot a DMV Scam Text:

Claims you owe a fine or your account will be suspended

Messages with poor spelling, weird grammar, or threatening tone

Links that don’t match official DMV or E-ZPass URLs

Requests for sensitive information like your license number, address, or Social Security number

What You Should Do if You Get a Scam Text?:

Don’t click links from unknown numbers or sketchy messages

Never share personal details by email or text

Verify the source by going directly to the DMV’s official website (not through the message)

Limit your online presence. Scammers often gather info from social media to make their texts sound convincing

Use antivirus and anti-spyware software on all your devices

Check your credit report and bank statements regularly for unusual activity

Change your passwords and scan your devices if you suspect you’ve been compromised

Report phishing messages to: dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov

You can also report fraud and identity theft through the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

DMV and the NYS Department of Information Technology Services both provide resources and updated scam alerts to help you stay safe. If you get one of these texts, delete it immediately and consider reporting it.

Stay alert, stay informed, and protect your data. These scammers are sneaky, but a little awareness goes a long way.

