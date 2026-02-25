Sometimes the universe hands us a story so perfectly harmless, so aggressively wholesome, and so deeply rooted in dad-joke culture that it feels almost unreal. This is one of those stories. A Long Island grandpa recently found himself in an unexpected battle with the New York State DMV after his longtime vanity license plate was suddenly revoked. After more than five years on the road, the plate was flagged as “no longer in compliance.” A Harmless Dad Joke That Somehow Became a Problem The DMV pulled the plug on his "PB4WEGO" plate, forcing its owner to swap the dad-joke plate for a soulless string of random letters and numbers. A true tragedy. Because honestly, it feels wild, considering it translates to one of the most universal parenting phrases of all time: pee before we go. Read More: Binghamton University Adds Women’s Flag Football Program for 2028 Instead of quietly accepting defeat, the grandpa decided to take his case straight to Kathy Hochul, asking the governor to step in and bring common sense back into the conversation. And, she did.

Dad Jokes Win: NY Grandpa Gets His “PB4WEGO” Plate Reinstated

If we can’t laugh at a silly bathroom joke that every parent on earth has said at least 4,000 times, what are we even doing?

The whole saga became a gentle reminder that not everything needs to be overanalyzed, overregulated, or stripped of personality. Some things are just meant to be light. Some things are just meant to make people smile. Some things are just dad jokes living their best lives.

Even better: the grandpa had already planned to frame the plates and hang them in his bathroom if the appeal failed.

Thankfully, it didn’t come to that.

So the next time you’re stuck behind a car with a goofy vanity plate, take a second to appreciate it. Life is heavy enough. We deserve a few dumb jokes on the highway. (Looking at you DOT)

And if there’s one lesson here, it’s this: Always pee before you go.

