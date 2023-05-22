Did You Know These Fragrant NY Flowers are EDIBLE?

One of the most glorious things about upstate NY is the plethora of lilac shrubs. Riding one’s bike through any neighborhood, one's senses are bound to be seduced by the splendiferous perfume of lilacs in bloom. But did you know that lilacs are not only deliciously fragrant, but also edible? AND has health benefits?

Why yes. It’s true.

According to the website, Confessions of an Over-Worked Mom

...all kinds (of Lilac are edible), including the common lilac (syringa vulgaris), Persian lilac, and Japanese tree lilac are safe to eat. The best time to pick the flowers is in the morning after the dew has dried but before the heat of the day sets in. This is when the flowers smell the most fragrant and sweet.

Lilacs are not only edible,

Lilacs have a range of health benefits that are often overlooked. The antioxidants present in fresh lilacs may help to protect cells from damage. Lilacs also have anti-inflammatory properties, which may help treat conditions like arthritis. These nutrients work together to support a healthy immune system and may help with improved eye health.

Lilac is a member of the olive family. And since they’re in bloom and abundant. Go on and collect you some and make some infused water. If you’re feeling jiggy, add some lemon and sweetener and make some lilac lemonade. And if you’re feeling extra jiggy, maybe a lilac spritzer. Literally whatever you're into.

Whatever you decide to do, the window of fresh lilac opportunity is closing. Lilac is in bloom in the CNY between May and maybe, if we're lucky --through June. Also, if you’re “borrowing” lilac blooms from a “neighbor”, be sure to ask first. And also, be sure the Lilac blooms you’re using hasn’t been sprayed with pesticides, bc, #toxic. You’re welcome.

