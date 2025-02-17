How New York Education Would Change Without The DOE

What Would Happen if the U.S. Department of Education Shut Down?

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has played a key role in overseeing federal education policies, distributing funding, and making sure federal laws are complied with. However, discussions about eliminating the department have raised questions about how education would be affected at the state level. In New York, where the education system is vast and diverse, the impact of such a change could be significant.

Federal Funding and Financial Aid

One of the most immediate effects of shutting down the DOE would be the loss or redistribution of federal funding. New York receives billions of dollars in federal aid for K-12 and higher education institutions. Programs such as Title I, which supports low-income schools, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which funds special education services, rely on federal grants. Without the DOE, it would be up to the state government to either replace this funding or find alternative ways to allocate resources, potentially leading to budget shortfalls.

Additionally, federal financial aid programs such as Pell Grants and federal student loans could be impacted. If these programs were transferred to state control or private institutions, students in New York might face changes in eligibility requirements, increased tuition costs, or a reduction in available aid.

Title 1

Title 1 funds are distributed to schools with a high quantity of students in poverty. The goal of eliminating Title 1 is to equalize how much spending per pupil there is between high- and low-income districts. Only about 10% of school funding comes from the federal government, so eliminating or redistributing Title 1 funds would depend on the district. It's unknown if a dismantling of the DOE would send Title 1 funds to states or if those funds would be allocated to another program.

Standards and Accountability

The DOE plays a role in setting national educational standards and making sure schools comply with laws like the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). If the department were eliminated, the responsibility of education policy would fall entirely on state and local governments. New York already has its own Board of Regents and Department of Education, which set curriculum guidelines and testing requirements. However, without federal oversight, disparities between school districts could widen, as wealthier areas may be able to allocate more resources to education than lower-income communities.

Special Education and Civil Rights Protections

The DOE enforces civil rights laws including protections against discrimination against students based on disabilities, sex, race, or religion. If the department were dissolved, enforcement of these protections would depend on state agencies or potentially new federal entities. New York has strong state-level protections, but there could be inconsistencies in how these laws are applied across different districts without federal guidance.

Teacher Certification and Professional Development

Many teacher certification programs and professional development initiatives receive funding or guidance from the federal government. If the DOE were eliminated, New York would need to find new ways to sustain these programs. While the state has a well-established teacher certification process, the loss of federal resources could impact training opportunities, particularly for educators in underserved communities.

Higher Education and Research Institutions

Colleges and universities in New York benefit from federal research grants, accreditation policies, and regulations that ensure educational quality. Dissolving the DOE could mean changes on how institutions receive funding, which could, in turn, affect tuition rates, research opportunities, and faculty hiring.

School Choice

There is a push for school choice through vouchers, private school scholarships, and education savings accounts. These programs could divert funding from public schools. If the Department of Education were eliminated, decisions of school choice would be on the states. Some states might expand school choice programs, others could choose to reinforce public education funding instead.

New York's Dependence on Federal Education Funding

New York is among the top states receiving federal aid, with over $110.2 billion in federal funding in 2021. While this funding supports multiple sectors, a significant portion goes toward education, healthcare, and social services. Eliminating the Department of Education could put this funding at risk.

However, despite receiving one of the largest total federal grants, New York does not rank among the most federally dependent states in terms of percentage of total revenue. In 2021, states like Montana (31.8%), New Mexico (30.7%), and Kentucky (30.1%) relied more heavily on federal aid, while New York's dependency was lower due to its substantial state and local tax base.

However, even with an executive order, congress would have to approve eliminating the Education Department. Many experts find that highly improbable, but the Trump administration is taking additional steps to diminish the agency, from staff cuts to ending programs.

If the Department of Education were dissolved, New York would need to find new ways to make up for the loss of funding. Options could include reallocating state funds, increasing local taxes, or reducing school budgets. Without federal oversight, education funding disparities between wealthier and lower-income districts could widen, affecting equal access to quality education across the state.

