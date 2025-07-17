The FDA, CDC, and state health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Anatum infections linked to Deep-brand frozen sprouted mat (moth) beans and Deep-brand frozen sprouted moong (mung) beans.

So far, 11 illnesses have been reported across 10 states: Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington. Four people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Why the Recall Was Issued

In May 2025, the FDA collected routine samples of these frozen beans, which tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing confirmed that the strain found in the products matches the one causing the illnesses.

As a result, Chetak LLC Group, the distributor of Deep-brand frozen sprouted beans, has voluntarily recalled the products nationwide.

Products Included in the Recall

The recalled items include 1-pound (454g) packages of:

Deep-brand Sprouted Mat (Moth) Beans

Deep-brand Sprouted Moong (Mung) Beans

Affected packages have the following lot codes printed on the back of the bag:

IN 24330, IN 25072, IN 25108, IN 24353, IN 25171, IN 24297, IN 25058, IN 25078, IN 24291, IN 25107, IN 24354, IN 24292.

The products were distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail orders.

What You Should Do

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers are advised to:

Do NOT eat, sell, or serve the recalled beans.

Check your freezers and immediately throw away or return any recalled packages.

Wash hands, utensils, and surfaces with hot, soapy water before and after handling the beans.

Sanitize any surfaces or containers that may have touched the product to prevent cross-contamination.

Contact a healthcare provider if you experience symptoms of Salmonella after eating these beans.

Symptoms of Salmonella Infection

Salmonella symptoms usually appear 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Common symptoms include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Abdominal cramps

Most healthy adults recover in 4–7 days without treatment, but young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

Ongoing Investigation

While Chetak LLC Group has not received direct reports of illness, FDA and CDC data confirm a connection between the recalled products and the outbreak. Production and distribution of the beans have been suspended while the investigation continues.

Quick Facts

Total illnesses: 11

Hospitalizations: 4

Deaths: 0

Last reported illness onset: June 24, 2025

States affected: CT, FL, IL, MA, MN, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WA

Distribution: Nationwide

The FDA will update the advisory as more information becomes available.

Who to Contact

If you believe you became ill after eating the recalled products, contact your healthcare provider.

To report a complaint or adverse event, visit the FDA’s Industry and Consumer Assistance page.

For additional details, including product images and the official recall notice, visit the FDA’s recall advisory.