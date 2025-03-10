DEC Warns New Yorkers About Coyote Encounters: What You Need To Know

Coyotes are a common sight across New York State, thriving in rural farmlands, forests, and even suburban and urban areas. While they typically avoid humans, springtime can bring increased territorial behavior.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) has issued a public warning, about potential risks involving coyotes as they become more protective during denning and pup-rearing season.

The warning is a cautionary notice to make residents aware that coyotes, which are normally shy, may become more aggressive or defensive during spring because they are protecting their dens and raising their pups. During this time, coyotes may act more territorial, increasing the likelihood of conflicts with people and pets.

Why Are Coyotes More Active in Spring?

From early spring through summer, coyotes are busy raising their pups. During this time, they may be more defensive and bold, especially if they perceive humans or pets as a threat to their den. While occasional coyote sightings aren’t a cause for alarm, frequent encounters or aggressive behavior should be reported to your Regional DEC Wildlife Office.

How to Prevent Conflicts with Coyotes

The DEC urges New Yorkers to follow safety guidelines to reduce interactions and prevent potential dangers. They've provided simple yet effective ways to reduce the risk of coyote encounters:

Never feed coyotes – This encourages them to seek food near homes.

– This encourages them to seek food near homes. Keep food sources out of reach – Pet food, garbage, and compost attract wildlife.

– Pet food, garbage, and compost attract wildlife. Maintain distance – If you see a coyote, do not approach or let it come near you or your pets.

– If you see a coyote, do not approach or let it come near you or your pets. Supervise pets outdoors – Do not let cats or small dogs roam freely.

– Do not let cats or small dogs roam freely. Secure your yard – Install fencing to help deter coyotes from wandering onto your property.

– Install fencing to help deter coyotes from wandering onto your property. Clear brush and tall grass – This removes hiding spots that coyotes use for shelter.

– This removes hiding spots that coyotes use for shelter. Educate your community – Encourage neighbors to follow these safety tips to keep everyone safe.

When to Be Concerned About Coyotes

Seeing a coyote occasionally is not unusual, but behavior such as approaching people, lingering in residential areas, or appearing frequently during daylight—should be reported immediately to the DEC Wildlife Office.

For more information on preventing coyote conflicts, visit the DEC website.

