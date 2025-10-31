If you’re looking for a reason to ditch the couch, the leggings, and the “I swear I’m staying in this weekend” lie you tell yourself every Friday… consider this your sign. Munson is throwing an after-hours Día de los Muertos celebration, and it’s about to be the most vibrant, soulful, Instagram-worthy night of the season.

We’re talking music, dancing, cocktails, culture, and more color and creativity than your Aunt Linda’s fall wreath collection. DJ Roscoe Red will be spinning the kind of beats that refuse to let you sit still, so if you show up in uncomfortable shoes… that’s on you, babe.

Dress to Impress (aka: Go Big or Go Home)

Costumes are encouraged, and there are prizes for the most spirited looks. Think bold, beautiful, and dramatic. This is not the night to show up with “I just threw this on” energy.

Give us glam skull makeup. Give us vibrant florals. Give us drama.

If you look like you could walk straight into a music video, you nailed it.

A Night to Celebrate, Remember, and Connect

This isn’t just a party, it’s a celebration of life, love, and legacy.

In true Día de los Muertos tradition, there will be a community ofrenda, a stunning altar dedicated to honoring those we’ve lost. You’re invited to bring a photo or a small memento of someone you want to remember. Place it on the altar, share their sparkle, and help create a collective tribute that’s meaningful and heartfelt.

The Vibe? Joyful. Cultural. Soul-Filling.

Expect a night full of music and dancing, cocktails and of course art!

Saturday, November 1st | 9 PM

$15 Members | $20 General Public | $10 Students @ 315-797-0055

If you needed a sign to get out, get dressed, and experience something special in Utica, this is it. See you under the neon lights and marigolds, darling

Get more details here.

