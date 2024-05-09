Free Bikes For At Risk Youth In Utica Happening Today

The Neighborhood Center of Utica invites Central New Yorkers to join them for the Creo’s Bikes for Tykes giveaway happening today in Utica. Here's what's going on:

Creo's Bikes for Tykes started with Bill Gately, a Neighborhood Center success story. Bill attended child programming at The Neighborhood Center 60 years ago. He's always been a generous donor to The Neighborhood Center, even living in Nevada. This winter, he came to visit the agency and took a tour to become more familiar with the current services. Reflecting on his own journey, he remembered the role a simple gift played in his childhood- A bike.

Now, Bill and The Gately Family have decided to pay on this generosity for this generation by creating Creo's Bikes for Tykes. When donations kicked off on The Neighborhood Center's social media channels this past February, members of the Creo family across the world saw the fundraiser and contacted The Neighborhood Center to donate. As a result, The Neighborhood Center was able to purchase over sixty bikes.

The Gately family and The Creo's will reunite at The Neighborhood Center playground on May 9th to distribute the bikes to the children that applied for a bike. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield generously sponsored helmets to ensure each child will be ready to ride.

Where To See This

WHEN: This amazing event happens on Thursday, May 9th from 3pm – 7pm.

WHERE: 615 Mary Street (Playground), Utica, NY 13501 (In case of inclement weather this will be held inside the gymnasium at 624 Elizabeth Street, Utica, NY 13501)

