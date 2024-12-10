Creed Is Heading To Central New York

With arms wide open, Creed is set to take Upstate New York by storm in 2025—are you ready to weather this tour?

Creed has extended their sold-out "The Summer of ’99 Tour" with 23 additional dates, including a stop at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview of Syracuse on Friday, July 11th. Creed is touring along with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Mammoth WVH and Big Wreck. For the Syracuse show, 3 Doors Down is the special guest. Tickets for the Syracuse show go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10AM.

Creed is ready to close out 2024 With Arms Wide Open for fans in Las Vegas, NV, with epic shows on December 30th and New Year’s Eve, December 31st. The band will keep the Higher energy going into 2025, following their sold-out Summer of ’99 and Beyond cruise (sailing April 9–13 from Miami to Nassau with Sevendust, Hoobastank, and more) by performing at the iconic Stagecoach Festival in April. For over 25 years, Creed has brought their My Sacrifice moments to fans of rock, mainstream, and country, and the upcoming tour promises to take fans on One Last Breath of nostalgia and excitement.

TICKETS:

Artist Presale begins Wednesday, December 11th, with general sales starting Friday, December 13th, at 10:00AM. Fans can register for presale now through the band’s website.

VIP:

VIP packages offer perks like premium tickets, Meet and Greet and photo ops with Creed, on-stage viewing, access to pre-show soundcheck, exclusive merch, and more. Package details vary—visit the band’s website for full information.

