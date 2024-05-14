Warning- Cream Cheese Recall Affects New York Aldi Locations

Aldi shoppers- Check your refrigerator for cream cheese products that have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination across New York.

ALDI and the FDA have recalled its Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive and Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread, and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread products. The affected products are recalled due to potential salmonella. The full product details include the following:

ALDI ALDI loading...

Along with being sold in New York State locations, the affected products were sold at select ALDI stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

"ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have products affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund."

Aldi did not state in the recall announcement if there have been any reported illnesses linked to the recalled cream cheese products. There doesn't appear to be any posted online else where either.

The whipped cream cheese bears the UPC code 4099100101881; regular cream cheese UPC code is 4099100101737; Chive and onion UPC code is 4099100101751; and Strawberry UPC code is 4099100101744.

Potential Health Impacts And Symptoms Of Salmonella

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and symptoms typically begin six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.