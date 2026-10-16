The holiday season is about to get a little brighter, thanks to a train covered in thousands of twinkling lights, live music and a whole lot of Christmas cheer. Seriously! I look forward to this event every year.

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train has officially announced its 2026 schedule, with 182 stops across the United States and Canada.

Unfortunately, Central New York isn't on the schedule this year. But before you get too disappointed, there are several stops in Upstate New York that might be worth a holiday road trip. And the best part? It's all completely free to attend!

Where Will the CPKC Holiday Train Stop in New York in 2026?

While Utica, Rome and Syracuse won't get a visit from the Holiday Train this year, the Capital Region and several communities farther north will.

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The closest scheduled stops for many Central New Yorkers are Menands and Mechanicville, both near Albany.

Here's where you can catch the Holiday Train in New York:

Wednesday, November 25: Menands, Ganser Smith Memorial Park railroad crossing, 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, November 25: Mechanicville, 300 Park Avenue, 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 26: Fort Edward, Amtrak Station, 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, November 26: Port Henry, Amtrak Station, 5:40 to 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, November 26: Plattsburgh, 2 Dock Street, 7:50 to 8:20 p.m.

Thursday, November 26: Rouses Point Junction, Pratt Street, 9:30 to 10 p.m.

All six New York stops will feature live performances by American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy.

℗ 2022 French Poet Society American Authors - Sleigh Ride - Single

For families in the Mohawk Valley looking to experience the magic without traveling too far, Menands and Mechanicville on November 25 are probably your best bets.

You can find the complete schedule, including any updates, on the official CPKC Holiday Train website.

What Happens When the Holiday Train Arrives?

If you've never experienced the CPKC Holiday Train, picture a brightly decorated train rolling into town with thousands of colorful lights illuminating the tracks.

But this isn't just a train you stand around and admire.

Once it stops, a specially designed boxcar opens to reveal a stage, where musicians perform a live concert right from the train.

There's holiday music, popular songs and plenty of festive fun for families, including a visit from Santa! After about 30 minutes, the stage closes, and the train heads off to spread a little more holiday magic in the next community.

The Holiday Train Is Free, But There's a Special Reason Behind It

As beautiful as the train is, the real magic is what happens off the tracks.

The CPKC Holiday Train has been traveling through communities since 1999, raising money and collecting food for local food banks. Over the years, the program has raised more than $28.3 million and collected over 5.6 million pounds of food to help families facing hunger.

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There's no admission charge to attend a Holiday Train concert. Instead, visitors are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or make a monetary donation if they're able. Every donation collected at a stop stays in that community to help local families.

So you're not just enjoying a festive night out. You're helping make the holidays a little brighter for someone else.

The 2026 Holiday Train Is Bigger Than Ever

This year's Holiday Train will begin its 32-day journey on November 19 in Montreal, with two decorated trains traveling across North America.

The 2026 schedule includes 182 communities, with 10 receiving a visit for the first time.

The musical lineup features several familiar names, including American Authors, Magic!, Chase Rice, Allen Stone, Madeline Edwards, Jamie Fine and the Sam Roberts Band.

The trains will continue traveling through December 20, spreading holiday cheer and supporting local food banks along the way.

Can You Track the CPKC Holiday Train?

Yes! CPKC offers an online Holiday Train tracker so fans can follow both trains as they travel across North America. The tracker will become available once the 2026 Holiday Train program gets underway.

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You can find it, along with the full schedule and additional event details, at CPKC's official Holiday Train website.

Central New York may have missed out on a stop this year, but with the train visiting the Albany area just before Thanksgiving, there's still a chance to experience one of the most magical holiday traditions on the rails.

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