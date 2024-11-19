Here’s The Coziest Small-Town Restaurant In New York State

If you're looking for the coziest small town restaurant in New York State, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York.

LoveFood put together a list of "50 Coziest Small-Town Restaurants In Every State." Their selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of the LoveFood team.

Far away from the chaos of America’s bigger cities and their packed food joints, small-town restaurants typically offer cozy digs and a more relaxed vibe."

New York's Coziest Small Town Restaurant

Salt of the Earth Bistro Salt of the Earth Bistro loading...

Coming in at Number 4 on this top list of American places, Salt of the Earth Bistro of Lake Placid takes that honor:

Dining at this bistro is like dining in someone’s home – a particularly lovely home, with plush interiors and a charming outdoor patio. Punters love the warming soups, as well as the salmon with mushroom panang curry lentils and the oven-roasted Cornish game hen. The desserts are worth saving room for too."

Salt of the Earth Bistro of Lake Placid is located at 5956 Sentinel Road of Lake Placid. We are a small restaurant located in a century old house with 9 tables. Salt of the Earth Bistro offers a curated dinner menu featuring globally inspired dishes with fresh, local ingredients. Highlights include their unique appetizers like the "Miso Soup Dumplings" and mains such as the "Braised Short Rib Pappardelle." The menu caters to diverse tastes with vegetarian options and eclectic flavors, making it a fine dining experience in a cozy, welcoming setting. You can see their full menu online here.

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi