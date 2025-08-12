An Upstate New York couple is taking the state to court for $10 million after the heartbreaking loss of their pet squirrel, P’Nut, a social media star with thousands of fans.

Mark Longo and Daniela Bittner say their beloved squirrel, along with their pet raccoon Fred, were wrongfully taken from their Pine City home (near Elmira) and euthanized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Health.

How the Raid Happened

State and local officials showed up at the couple’s home on October 30, 2024, following complaints that they were keeping wildlife illegally. During the raid, officials say P’Nut bit an agent... even though the bite happened through thick leather gloves.

Read More: New York Refuses to Release P’Nut the Squirrel’s Remains

Under state protocol, the squirrel and raccoon were killed and tested for rabies. Both animals tested negative.

The Couple Calls It “Government Overreach”

Longo and Bittner aren’t holding back. In court documents, they call the animals’ deaths a “senseless act of violence” and an “obscene demonstration of government abuse.”

The couple claims they’ve suffered emotional trauma and financial losses. P’Nut wasn’t just their pet; he was part of their livelihood, appearing in content on Instagram, Cameo, and even OnlyFans. The squirrel’s quirky personality (and tiny cowboy hat) earned him a loyal online following and inspired the couple to start an animal rescue, P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary.

A Separate Lawsuit Is Also in Play

This $10 million lawsuit is not the only legal action the couple has filed. They’re also suing Chemung County, the City of Elmira, and more than 30 individuals at local and state levels, seeking additional damages.

What New York Law Says About Wildlife as Pets

In New York State, it’s illegal to keep wild animals, like squirrels and raccoons, without a special permit. Longo says he was in the process of applying for one and was working to get P’Nut certified as an educational animal.

“Squirrel Daddy” and the Legacy of P’Nut

Online, Longo is known as “Squirrel Daddy” and for years, P’Nut had been his constant companion. The squirrel’s cowboy hat photos went viral, making him a little Upstate New York celebrity.

Read More: New Details Emerge In Viral Squirrel’s Seizure And Death

Now, the couple says they’re fighting for justice not just for P’Nut and Fred, but for other animal lovers who consider their pets part of the family.

