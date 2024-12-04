Costco Stores Across New York Will Lose This Soon

Costco Stores Across New York Will Lose This Soon

Canva/TSM

If you enjoy shopping at Costco locations across New York- Heads up. The store will no longer carry THIS.

Costco has announced according to MSN, it will no longer be carrying books in their locations:

Books have already been removed from the shelves of stores in Alaska and Hawaii , with other states following suit come January. The retailer will now only stock books during the holiday period from September to December, with occasional sales in the remainder of the year."

Costco claimed the move away from books is due to the cost of staffing required to stock them. If you're wondering what type of extra staff that even requires, they claim the extra labor comes from the time it takes to lay out books every Tuesday as new ones are released, as well as return unsold copies to publishing houses.

Costco would often order tens of thousands of copies of a book it was stocking. For major best sellers, it could stock hundreds of thousands of copies per title."

But again, it looks like these could return to shelves between the holiday months for extra shopping.

How many Costco locations are in New York State?

There are currently 19 reported locations:

Brooklyn
976 3rd Ave…
Brooklyn NY 11232 ph: 718-965-7603

Camillus
120 Township Blvd…
Camillus NY 13031-1659 ph: 315-883-2361

Commack
10 Garet Pl…
Commack NY 11725 ph: 631-462-3900

Holbrook
125 Beacon Dr…
Holbrook NY 11741 ph: 631-244-0292

Lawrence
605 Rockaway Tpke…
Lawrence NY 11559 ph: 516-371-2017

Long Island City
3250 Vernon Blvd…
Long Island City NY 11106 ph: 718-267-3680

Melville
625 Broadhollow Road…
Melville NY 11747 ph: 631-293-8707

Nanuet
50 Overlook Blvd…
Nanuet NY 10954 ph: 845-425-1469

Nesconset
3000 Middle Country Road…
Nesconset NY 11767 ph: 631-366-1504

New Rochelle
1 Industrial Lane…
New Rochelle NY 10805 ph: 914-235-2233

New York
517 E 117th St…
New York NY 10035 ph: 212-896-5873

Oceanside
3705 Hampton Rd…
Oceanside NY 11572 ph: 516-259-7002

Port Chester
1 Westchester Ave…
Port Chester NY 10573 ph: 914-935-3103

Rego Park
6135 Junction Boulevard…
Rego Park NY 11374 ph: 718-760-6470

Riverhead
1768 Old Country Rd…
Riverhead NY 11901 ph: 631-655-0110

Rochester
335 Westfall Rd…
Rochester NY 14620 ph: 585-471-6906

Staten Island
2975 Richmond Ave…
Staten Island NY 10314 ph: 718-982-9525

Westbury
1250 Old Country Road…
Westbury NY 11590 ph: 516-683-8300

Yonkers
20 Stew Leonard Dr…
Yonkers NY 10710 ph: 914-595-1003

21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York

GoodReads put together a list of 109 books that are set in Upstate New York. We wanted to highlight the 21 with the best ratings:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

A List of Upstate New York Books Just Waiting to Hit Your Own Book Shelf This Holiday!

Books are a wonderful gift at Christmas. Everybody has a favorite genre, be it mysteries, cookbooks, sci-fi, romance, historical novels, biographies, or even lavish coffee table picture books.

As for me (no surprise) my jam is history books. And to reduce it even a little more, New York State history books. Want it even tighter? How about UPSTATE NEW YORK history books! Now you are talking.

As the author of many Upstate New York history and travel books I am always keeping my eye out for new (and even old) books about my home region that I may have missed. For many years we have posted a list of titles that might make a perfect gift for the Upstate New York book lover to receive and enjoy this holiday.

The books listed here include history, travel, children's titles, books about the Catskills, Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley, Western New York, the Adirondacks, and even Central New York. I included one of my own best sellers for you to consider, also And wait until you see the little kids book, yes it is a Little Golden Book, about our favorite native daughter, Lucille Ball. Adorable!

All books are linked to Amazon for more information.

Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio

 

Filed Under: shopping, costco, Utica News
Categories: This And That, TSM, Utica-Rome News