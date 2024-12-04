Costco Stores Across New York Will Lose This Soon

If you enjoy shopping at Costco locations across New York- Heads up. The store will no longer carry THIS.

Costco has announced according to MSN, it will no longer be carrying books in their locations:

Books have already been removed from the shelves of stores in Alaska and Hawaii , with other states following suit come January. The retailer will now only stock books during the holiday period from September to December, with occasional sales in the remainder of the year."

Costco claimed the move away from books is due to the cost of staffing required to stock them. If you're wondering what type of extra staff that even requires, they claim the extra labor comes from the time it takes to lay out books every Tuesday as new ones are released, as well as return unsold copies to publishing houses.

Costco would often order tens of thousands of copies of a book it was stocking. For major best sellers, it could stock hundreds of thousands of copies per title."

But again, it looks like these could return to shelves between the holiday months for extra shopping.

How many Costco locations are in New York State?

There are currently 19 reported locations:

Brooklyn

976 3rd Ave…

Brooklyn NY 11232 ph: 718-965-7603

Camillus

120 Township Blvd…

Camillus NY 13031-1659 ph: 315-883-2361

Commack

10 Garet Pl…

Commack NY 11725 ph: 631-462-3900

Holbrook

125 Beacon Dr…

Holbrook NY 11741 ph: 631-244-0292

Lawrence

605 Rockaway Tpke…

Lawrence NY 11559 ph: 516-371-2017

Long Island City

3250 Vernon Blvd…

Long Island City NY 11106 ph: 718-267-3680

Melville

625 Broadhollow Road…

Melville NY 11747 ph: 631-293-8707

Nanuet

50 Overlook Blvd…

Nanuet NY 10954 ph: 845-425-1469

Nesconset

3000 Middle Country Road…

Nesconset NY 11767 ph: 631-366-1504

New Rochelle

1 Industrial Lane…

New Rochelle NY 10805 ph: 914-235-2233

New York

517 E 117th St…

New York NY 10035 ph: 212-896-5873

Oceanside

3705 Hampton Rd…

Oceanside NY 11572 ph: 516-259-7002

Port Chester

1 Westchester Ave…

Port Chester NY 10573 ph: 914-935-3103

Rego Park

6135 Junction Boulevard…

Rego Park NY 11374 ph: 718-760-6470

Riverhead

1768 Old Country Rd…

Riverhead NY 11901 ph: 631-655-0110

Rochester

335 Westfall Rd…

Rochester NY 14620 ph: 585-471-6906

Staten Island

2975 Richmond Ave…

Staten Island NY 10314 ph: 718-982-9525

Westbury

1250 Old Country Road…

Westbury NY 11590 ph: 516-683-8300

Yonkers

20 Stew Leonard Dr…

Yonkers NY 10710 ph: 914-595-1003

21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York GoodReads put together a list of 109 books that are set in Upstate New York. We wanted to highlight the 21 with the best ratings: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler