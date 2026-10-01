Baseball under the lights is one thing, but baseball under black lights? It's coming to Syracuse in 2027.

Cosmic Baseball is officially bringing its glow-in-the-dark baseball experience to NBT Bank Stadium for the first time.

And when we say glow-in-the-dark, we mean pretty much everything, so dress accordingly. More on that later.

What Is Cosmic Baseball?

Cosmic Baseball calls itself the world's first UV-reactive baseball tour.

Games are played under black lights with glowing baseballs, bats, uniforms and bases. Even fans are encouraged to get in on the fun by wearing neon and reflective clothing. Think of it as baseball meets a giant glow party.

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Unlike the Savannah Bananas, which have created their own version of the sport with Banana Ball, Cosmic Baseball still follows traditional baseball rules. It's the atmosphere that gets completely transformed.

The games feature the Tri-City Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis.

How Did Glow-in-the-Dark Baseball Become a Thing?

The idea started in 2023 with the Tri-City Chili Peppers, a summer collegiate baseball team in Virginia.

After handing out glow sticks to fans, team owner Chris Martin wondered what they would look like without the regular stadium lights. That eventually led to outfitting the ballpark with black lights and figuring out how to make the game itself glow.

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Cosmic Baseball was born and eventually hit the road, playing in ballparks around the country.

Now Central New York is getting a turn.

How to Get Tickets for Cosmic Baseball in Syracuse

Exact dates for the Syracuse games haven't been announced yet, but fans can already enter the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets.

The lottery is available through the Cosmic Baseball website.

If the reaction to the Savannah Bananas coming to Syracuse was any indication, this might be one you'll want to get on the list for early.