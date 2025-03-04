Correction Officers Strike: How Much Is It Costing New Yorkers?

As the correction officers' strike drags into its third week, New York taxpayers are footing a massive bill. State officials are urging officers to return to work, warning that those who continue to strike risk termination and loss of health benefits for them and their dependents.

Job Losses and Health Insurance Terminations Begin

In a Monday press briefing, State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray confirmed that the state has started firing correction officers who remain absent without an official excuse.

"We have begun the termination process. Today, we are also cutting health insurance for officers who are absent without leave, including their dependents," said Bray. "These are not actions we take lightly, but we need officers back at work."

So far, fewer than ten officers have been terminated, but officials expect that number to rise. Any officer who has missed ten workdays without an acceptable excuse will be fired after the 11th day.

Legal Action Against Striking Officers

While no correction officers have been arrested, Bray noted that civil contempt proceedings are underway against more than 350 officers. The Attorney General’s Office is pursuing legal action, which could lead to detainment in the coming days.

State Attempts to Negotiate, But Many Officers Refuse to Return

Daniel Martuscello, Commissioner of the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), acknowledged that efforts to resolve the strike have been ongoing. A key concern raised by officers was the elimination of grueling 24-hour shifts, but not all concerns could be addressed due to legal restrictions.

Many Correction Officers continue protesting, despite the mediation agreement that was supposed to bring officers back to work. Since the agreement, the number of striking facilities has decreased from 38 to 32, with officers at Green Haven, Fishkill, Shawangunk, Hudson, Taconic, and Sing Sing returning to duty.

Still, Martuscello emphasized that the continued strike is preventing progress in improving working conditions and staffing levels.

"Correction officers do a difficult job, and understaffing makes it even harder. We recognize the impact on officers and their families, but we need them to return to work to move forward with solutions."

New York's Correction Officers Strike: How Much Is It Costing Taxpayers?

One of the biggest concerns for New Yorkers is the financial cost of the ongoing strike.

$25 million has already been spent on the state’s response.

If the strike continues, the estimated cost will skyrocket to $106 million per month.

More than 7,000 National Guard members have been deployed to fill staffing gaps in nearly all state correctional facilities.

With Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Order signed on February 19, National Guard troops will remain in prisons until the state deems their presence unnecessary. This additional cost further strains state resources, putting the burden on taxpayers.

Read More: Prison Protests Strand New York Inmates Without Essentials

With mounting legal pressure, financial strain, and an unresolved labor dispute, the correction officers' strike remains a costly crisis for New York.

