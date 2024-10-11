Celebrate Central New York Fall Flavors This Saturday In Rome

It's time to celebrate fall in Central New York. You'll want to make a trip to Rome on Saturday October 11th for the 6th annual Fall Festival.

Copper City Brewing Company will host its 6th annual Fall Festival on Saturday, running from 1:00PM to 10:00PM. This event will feature a variety of fall-themed activities, local vendors, and live music. Copper City will serve special fall drinks, including their signature Falling for Pumpkin Ale, vodka apple cider slushies, and NYS Bourbon hot toddies, adding a festive touch to the day.

Fall Vendors Featured

From 1:00PM to 6:00 PM, over 10 outdoor vendors will offer unique goods. Festival-goers can enjoy tarot card readings by Dave The Seer and Kellie Psychic Medium, sample sauces from Light It Up Sauce, shop homemade treats from Bea's Home Bakery, and explore a variety of crafts from vendors like Ivy Vine 1970, Antique Creations by Loraine, and Maple Wood Baking. Here's a look at the vendor list:

Dave The Seer and Kellie Psychic Medium

Light It Up Sauce.

Bea's Home Bakery

Ivy Vine 1970

MojiLife Home and Car Scents

Howard Halls Farms

Antique Creations by Loraine

Theresa’s Krafty Corner

Hey! Ladies Get Funky

Beth Whitcomb - Stay Trippy Little Hippy

Maple Wood Baking

Blue Jayne Nest

Live Music And Food

Live music kicks off at 2:00PM with a performance by Grady Thompson, followed by Not Robots from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. For food lovers, Rolling Stoves food truck will serve their signature chicken BBQ starting at noon, with Le Vant Mediterranean offering delicious fare at 4:00 PM.

Whether you're sipping on a fall-inspired drink, shopping from local artisans, or enjoying live music, the Copper City Brewing Fall Festival will deliver a day full of autumn fun for everyone. You can learn more online here.